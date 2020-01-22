Burberry raises outlook on strong Q3 trading

Retail revenues at Burberry for the quarter ended December 2019 reached 719 million pounds, an increase of 2 percent CER and 1 percent at reported FX. The comparable store sales growth of 3 percent in Q3, the company said, was led by full price sales, driven by new product availability partially offset by reduced markdown inventory made available for sale and disruptions in Hong Kong S.A.R.

“This was another good quarter as new collections delivered strong growth and we continued to shift consumer perceptions of our brand and align the network to our new creative vision. While mindful of the uncertain macro-economic environment, we remain confident in our strategy and the outlook for FY 2020,” said Marco Gobbetti, Burberry’s Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

The company now expects FY 2020 total revenue to grow by a low single digit percentage at CER compared to previous guidance of broadly stable sales. Adjusted operating margin is expected to remain broadly stable despite the impact of disruptions in Hong Kong S.A.R. This includes cumulative cost savings of 125 million pounds, ahead of its previous guidance of 120 million pounds.

