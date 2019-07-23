Caleres to develop and market Veronica Beard footwear

Caleres and American ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard have announced an exclusive partnership. The company said, Caleres will exclusively produce the Veronica Beard women’s footwear collection, beginning with the spring 2020 season.

“We are committed to developing a diverse portfolio of quality global footwear brands that meet the needs and desires of our consumers,” said Jay Schmidt, Brand Portfolio President of Caleres in a statement, adding, “The addition of Veronica Beard will allow us to further expand our portfolio with an exciting brand in the attainable luxury space that appeals to today’s dynamic woman.”

The company added that since founding the eponymous brand in 2010, co-designers and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard have evolved the label into a go-to for refined tailoring and feminine silhouettes. Together, they have expanded the brand globally, via retail, e-commerce and wholesale channels. In keeping with the Veronica Beard aesthetic, the spring 2020 footwear collection will be designed with feminine details and Caleres will initially target domestic and international wholesale partners carrying Veronica Beard ready-to-wear.

“We have been working closely together for the last four months to create a collection that will complement the lifestyle of our customer and offer a fresh perspective on the retail floors of our partners as well as our own DTC channels,” added Stephanie Unwin, President of Veronica Beard.