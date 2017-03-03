Calida net sales and EBIT rise 3.3 percent in FY16

In 2016, Calida Group increased its net sales by 3.3 percent to 370.9 million Swiss franc (366 million dollars) and its operating result (EBIT) went up 3.3 percent to 22.3 million Swiss franc (22 million dollars). After currency adjustments, sales were 1.2 percent higher. The company said, planned restructuring at Millet Mountain Group resulted in one-off costs of 4 million Swiss franc (3.95 million dollars), which reduced net income by 13.1 percent to 14.8 million Swiss franc (14.6 million dollars).

“In my first nine months as CEO, my mission was to secure Calida Group’s operating result; thanks to strong teamwork, we managed this despite a very demanding market environment,” says Reiner Pichler in a statement, adding, “The strategic reorientation signed off by the Board of Directors in fall has given our Group a platform for sustained profitable growth.”

Calida reports sales rise across brands

The Calida brand, which makes more than 40 percent of its turnover in its home market of Switzerland, increased net sales by 1.9 percent to 130.6 million Swiss franc (129 million dollars).

At the Aubade brand, the company said, substantial investments were made during the year under review in innovations and in cooperation with the largest French customers. For example, renowned French fashion designer Christian Lacroix created an exclusive lingerie line for Aubade. Sales for the year increased slightly from 53.4 million euros (56 million dollars) to 53.5 million euros (56.2 million dollars).

Thanks especially to much improved operating efficiency, Calida said, the Millet Mountain Group, with its Millet, Eider and Lafuma brands, increased sales by 2.9 percent to 102.3 million euros (107 million dollars).

The furniture division, which makes and sells outdoor furniture under the Lafuma brand, achieved sales of 38.4 million euros (40 million dollars) in 2016, representing annual growth of 8.7 percent. Sales at surf and lifestyle brand Oxbow decreased by 3.5 percent to 25.3 million euros (26 million dollars) last year. However, its profit contribution rose.

Dividend declared, simplifies organizational structure

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.80 Swiss franc (0.79 dollar) per share out of reserves from capital contributions.

Calida Holding also increased its share of Lafuma SA to 71.5 percent during the year under review by acquiring an additional minority stake of 11.6 percent.

The operational management structure was simplified in the wake of the Reich Online acquisition. The Group has introduced a new Executive Board with cross-divisional responsibilities. Its members are Reiner Pichler (CEO), Thomas Stöcklin (CFO), Daniel Gemperle (COO) and Manuela Ottiger (CHRO). The extended group management now consists of the members of the executive board plus all the general managers (GM) of the divisions, namely Andreas Lindemann (GM Calida), Philippe Bernaud (GM Aubade), Frédéric Ducruet (GM Millet Mountain Group), Arnaud Du Mesnil (GM Furniture), Bruno Delaporte (GM Oxbow) and new member Karin Stäbler as General Manager of the new Online Services Division.

Picture:Calida