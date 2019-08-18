Californian athletic fashion brand gets 45 million dollars investment

New York - Vuori, a, California-based performance apparel brand, has received a 45 million dollars growth equity investment from Norwest Venture Partners.

Jon Kossow, Managing Partner at Norwest, will join Vuori’s board of directors as part of the deal. The company intends to use the funds to continue to bring new products to market.

Launched in 2015 by Joe Kudla, CEO, Vuori sells technical men’s and women’s apparel for outdoor fitness activities such as hiking, yoga, running, and mountain biking by leveraging innovative fabrics and sleek designs.

Launched in 2015, Vuori offers Southern Californian styles combined with technical clothing. In addition to their e-commerce channel, the brand runs stores in Encinitas, Manhattan Beach, and San Francisco, and has a presence in select Nordstroms, Fred Segal, REI, and Equinox fitness clubs.