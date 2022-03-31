Canada Goose appoints Carrie Baker as president

As part of its global expansion, Canada Goose has announced the appointment of Carrie Baker to president, effective immediately.

Baker, who will report to chairman and chief executive officer Dani Reiss, has been tasked with aiding in the next phase of the brand’s global growth, driving commercial leadership and marketing.

“Carrie has played an instrumental role in making Canada Goose the business it is today,” said Reiss, in a release. “She is a dynamic leader and proven operator, and I am excited to partner with her in executing the Company’s bold vision. This change in structure marks an important inflection point for Canada Goose, on our way to the next milestone.”

Baker, who has been with the company for more than 10 years, has been credited with growing the brand’s North American business, one of its fastest growing regions, it said.

Meanwhile, Ana Mihaljevic will assume the dual role of president, North America and EVP, sales operations and planning, which will expand on her previous role in operational leadership. With nearly two decades under her belt at the company, Mihajlevic has helped in establishing insights, sales operations and planning functions for its direct-to-consumer business.