Canada Goose opens pop-up store in Manchester

Canada Goose has opened a pop-up store in Manchester, England on September 25.

Located on New Cathedral Street, the store’s concept revolves around creating a sensory experience for guests, using sight, sound and touch Bringing in elements of nature, the store design uses a series of visuals titled ‘Life of Forests’ by photographer Brendan George Ko. The visuals are an exploration of Ko’s belief of the complex underground network that trees use to communicate.

The Manchester pop-up also features apparel that is uniquely suited to the city’s colder temperatures. Including the new recycled nylon Cypress and Crofton jackets, Canada Goose also highlights its ongoing commitment to sustainability, along with an outdoor experience for locals to enjoy. Through leaflets attached to billboards, the brand has embedded half a million wildflower seeds, encouraging people to take the leaflets and plant the seeds, as it is all made out of compostable materials.

Last year, Canada Goose announced its intention to stop using fur for all of its products. It aims to stop purchasing fur by the end of 2021, and cease using it by late 2022.

Other products that will be available at the pop up are parkas, rainwear, windwear, lightweight down and premium knitwear. Canada Goose is also offering its new jacket made with recycled ripstop fabric.