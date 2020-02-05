Capri Holdings Q3 profits climb 5 percent

The company said on Wednesday its Q3 net profit increased. Compared with the same period last year, revenues grew by 9 percent.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 209 million dollars, grew from 200 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues grew to 1,571 million dollars.

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands such as Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. These brands offer fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products.Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

