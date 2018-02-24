Fashionunited
 
Carolina Herrera retires: a fashion legend is born
Carolina Herrera retires: a fashion legend is born

Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez
MULTIMEDIAMuch has changed in the fashion industry since Venezuela-born and honorary New Yorker Carolina Herrera held her first runway show back in 1981. The septuagenarian fashion designer is retiring, leaving crisp white shirts and ladylike skirts as a legacy and helping fashion and New York City become an item.

Image: Carolina Herrera by Andy Warhol, carolinaherrera.com
Carolina Herrera

