Cato Fashions' February same-store sales decline 10 percent

The Cato Corporation reported sales of 59.1 million dollars for the four weeks ended March 2, 2019, a 12 percent decrease over the four week period ended March 3, 2018. The company said, same-store sales for the month decreased 10 percent from the prior year.

"February same store sales were well below our expectations," stated John Cato, the company’s Chairman, President, and CEO in a statement.

During the month of February, the company closed three stores and as of March 2, 2019, operated 1,308 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,351 stores in 33 states as of March 3, 2018.

Picture:Facebook/Cato Fashions