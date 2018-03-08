Cato Fashions February same-store sales drop 5 percent

The Cato Corporation reported sales for the four weeks ended March 3, 2018 of 67.2 million dollars, a 5 percent increase over sales of 63.8 million dollars for the four week period ended February 25, 2017. Same-store sales for the month decreased 5 percent from the prior year.

"February same store sales were below our expectations," stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and CEO in a press release, adding, "However, inventory levels are in-line due to strong inventory management."

As of March 3, 2018, the company operated 1,351 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,371 stores in 33 states as of February 25, 2017.

Picture:Facebook/Cato Fashions