Cato Fashions June same-store sales increase 8 percent

The Cato Corporation has reported sales of 76.6 million dollars, a 5 percent increase for the five weeks to July 6, 2019, while the company’s same-store sales were up 8 percent compared to the same period ended July 7, 2018.

"June same-store stores exceeded our expectations," stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and CEO of the company in a statement, adding, "however, we remain cautiously optimistic."

The company said, sales for the twenty-two weeks were 380.7 million dollars, a 1 percent decrease from the twenty-two week period last year, while year-to-date same-store sales increased 1 percent.

During the month of June, the company closed one store in St. Mary's, Georgia and as of July 6, 2019, Cato operated 1,301 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,350 stores in 33 states as of July 7, 2018.

