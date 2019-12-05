Cato Fashions November same-store sales up 2 percent

The Cato Corporation reported sales for the four weeks ended November 30, 2019 of 59 million dollars, down 1 percent, while same-store sales for the month increased 2 percent.

“November same-store sales continue our current trend,” commented John Cato, the company’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer in a statement, adding, “We remain cautiously optimistic about the rest of the year as we consider the impact of current and future tariffs.”

Sales for the forty-three weeks were 686.8 million dollars, flat compared to sales of 690.2 million dollars for the forty-three weeks ended December 1, 2018 and the company’s year-to-date same-store sales increased 2 percent.

During the month of November, the company opened two stores in North Carolina, one store in South Carolina and one store in Florida. As of November 30, 2019, the company operated 1,302 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,349 stores in 33 states as of December 1, 2018.

Picture:Facebook/Cato Fashions