Cato Fashions October same-store sales up 3 percent

The Cato Corporation’s sales for the four weeks ended November 2, 2019 of 62.5 million dollars, were up 1 percent, while same-store sales for the month increased 3 percent. The company said, sales for the third quarter were 189.6 million dollars, up 1 percent and same-store sales increased 4 percent.

"October same-store sales continued our positive trend," commented John Cato, Chairman, President, and CEO in a statement, adding, "However, we remain cautiously optimistic as we continue to evaluate the potential impact of current and future tariffs."

Sales for the thirty-nine weeks were 627.8 million dollars, flat compared to the same period last year, while the company's year-to-date same-store sales increased 2 percent.

During the month of October, the company closed one store and as of November 2, 2019, operated 1,298 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,350 stores in 33 states at November 3, 2018.

Picture:Facebook/Cato Fashions