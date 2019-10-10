Cato Fashions' September same-store sales up 5 percent

The Cato Corporation reported sales for the five weeks ended October 5, 2019 of 70.5 million dollars, up 2 percent, while the company said, same-store sales rose 5 percent compared to the same period ended October 6, 2018.

“September same-store sales continued our positive trend,” commented John Cato, the company’s Chairman, President, and CEO in a statement, adding, “However, September same-store sales benefited from the negative impact of Hurricane Florence last year. September tariffs have been implemented, and we remain cautiously optimistic as we evaluate the impact of these and future tariffs.”

Sales for the thirty-five weeks were 565.3 million dollars, down 1 percent, while the company’s year-to-date same-store sales increased 2 percent.

As of October 5, 2019, the company operated 1,299 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,350 stores in 33 states as of October 6, 2018.

Picture: Cato Fashions website