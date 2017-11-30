Cato November same-store sales down 8 percent

The Cato Corporation reported sales for the four weeks ended November 25, 2017 of 62.2 million dollars, a 9 percent over the same period last year, while same-store sales for the month decreased 8 percent.

"The November same store sales decline is consistent with our current trend," stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the company in a media release, adding, "Consequently, we continue to expect our full year earnings to be significantly below last year."

Sales for the ten months ended November 25, 2017 were 693.2 million dollars, a 13 percent decrease, while the company's year-to-date same-store sales also decreased 13 percent.

As of November 25, 2017, the company operated 1,370 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,374 stores in 33 states as of November 26, 2016.

Picture:Cato Fashion website