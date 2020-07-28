Celebrating Women: Yest lanceert Spring'21 collection

Yest spring’21 collection is based around 3 different moods, each telling its own story. This spring is all about Marine Romance, Spring tropics and Crafted Naturals.

Marine Romance

Sailing and vintage romance are the influences for this sporty mood. Marine stripes, white brodery and classic blue paisley prints combined with solid marine blue, chambray and denim. A lovely woody camel gives this fresh collection its warmth. These combinations give this spring a fresh slash of seaside sailing.

Spring Tropics

In spring we long for the fresh and bright colours of summer. This fresh story inspired by the bright colours of the blue orchid and tropical birds. A prelude to the tropics, a starting point of spring. Flower print and subtle animal print combined with leather look and fine knit, makes this story wearable for spring weather.

Crafted Naturals

Rural farmlife is the colour inspiration for the crafted naturals story. Natural brown and cream, the colours of wicker baskets and herbs combined with the steel blue of tin bucket. Washed and faded effects, combined with ethnic print and a crafted collage print. Structured knits, washed Tencel and fabrics with weave effect give depth to the natural colours. Combine prints with suede-look and black denim for a natural crafted spring.

Over Yest

Yest is an international fashion label with Dutch roots for all women, regardless of her age or size. Every women can look Yest, feminine, positive and happy. Yest makes you shine!

An enthusiastic team designs a new collection no less than six times a year that reflects contemporary fashion trends. With a varied mix of prints and colors, diversity of fabrics and styles and subtle details, the collection gets the typical Yest feeling; easy, casual, feminine and comfortable.

A collection that is suitable for the fashionable, elegant and sporty women; for all WOMEN! Yest is characterized by a good price-quality ratio, comfortable fits and beautiful materials and has a warm heart for people and planet. Sustainability plays an increasingly important role in the production process. Items made from Tencel, recycled polyester, organic cotton and EcoVero viscose, we strive to let them take on an increasingly important role in the collection!

Yesta

No limits to age or size! The Yest collection is also available in plus size sizes 44 to 58/60, under the name Yesta.