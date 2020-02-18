Chanel halts Beijing fashion show over virus fears

French fashion house Chanel said Monday it was postponing a show set for May in Beijing following an outbreak of a new coronavirus that has infected some 70,000 people across China.

"Considering the current situation and following the guidance of Chinese authorities, Chanel has decided to postpone its project of a replica of the Paris - 31 rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d'art collection in May in Beijing to a later and more appropriate moment," a statement said, without giving a new date.

"Chanel is monitoring the situation closely. At the foremost are the health and well-being of its teams and clients," it said.

The "31 Rue Cambon" show was first held in Paris in December, inspired by the studio and workshop of founder Coco Chanel. The decor was created by the film director Sofia Coppola.

Hundreds of trade shows and other major events in China have been cancelled in recent weeks over fears of the virus, which has killed nearly 1,800 people in mainland China since it was first reported in December.

Last week, the Chinese designer Jarel Zhang cancelled the showing of his new collection during Paris Fashion Week in March "in order to ensure the health and safety of both countries and reduce the number of contacts" that could spread the flu-like disease.(AFP)