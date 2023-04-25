Chanel president and chief operating officer to step down

Luxury fashion house Chanel is set to bid farewell to its current president and chief operating officer John Galantic, who is preparing to leave the company on June 30.

Galantic first took on the position at Chanel in 2006, later snapping up an additional leadership role to establish the Integrated Platform team in 2017.

His departure was reported by WWD, which cited an internal letter to employees from Chanel’s global executive chairman Alain Wetheimer and global CEO Leena Nair as its source.

It further noted that Galantic planned to pursue other career opportunities.

His resignation was confirmed by a spokesperson for the company, who told the media outlet that Galantic had been credited with pioneering a transformational client centric model, increasing the brand’s owned distribution and elevating client experience.

The spokesperson further noted that Galantic’s successor would be named “very soon”.

Prior to Chanel, Galantic was president of Coty Beauty US, and held further senior positions at SmithKline Beecham and the Procter & Gamble Company.

At Chanel, he succeeded Maureen Chiquet, who had been promoted to the position of global CEO at the time.

On stepping into the role, Galantic was tasked with leading the strategic and operational activity for the company’s US division, alongside wholesale distribution.