Chico’s announces quarterly cash dividend

Chico's FAS, Inc’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.085 dollar per share of its common stock, a 3 percent increase over the dividend rate from September 2017. The company said, this dividend is payable on October 1, 2018 to Chico's of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.

For the first quarter, the company’s net sales were 561.8 million dollars, a 3.8 percent drop, which Chico’s said, primarily reflected a comparable sales decline of 5.9 percent and the impact of 41 net store closures since last year's first quarter.

As of May 5, 2018, the company operated 1,451 stores in the US and Canada and sold merchandise through 94 franchise locations in Mexico apart from its online patforms.

Picture:Facebook/Chico's