Chico’s declares 3 percent rise in quarterly cash dividend

Chico's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.085 dollar per share of its common stock, a 3 percent increase over the dividend rate from June 2017. The company said, dividend is payable on July 2, 2018 to Chico's FAS shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2018.

As of February 3, 2018, Chico’s FAS, Inc. having brands such as Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma under its fold, operated 1,460 stores in the US and Canada and sold merchandise through 94 franchise locations in Mexico.

Picture:Facebook/Chico's