Chile and the entrance of international fashion brands

In this monthly Fashion Friday podcast series by Euromonitor International, we will have a closer look at how international fashion brands are irrupting the retail landscape in Chile.

During the last few years there has been a significant entrance of international fast fashion brands in the Chilean market, especially in the standard and economic segments, where they have come to fill in a gap. Some of the most important examples are Zara, H&M and Forever 21 but there are also others like American Eagle, Top Shop and Aeropostale. What all these brands have in common is that they are successful and recognized internationally, so they arrive to Chile with an already existing reputation. This has allowed these brands to quickly position themselves and obtain immediate success in the local Chilean market. An example of that is the 115 percent CAGR shown by Forever 21 since it arrived in Chile during 2013.