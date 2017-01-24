China's Alibaba quarterly revenue surges 54 percent to 7.7 billion dollars

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Tuesday i ts revenues leapt 54 percent year-on-year for the quarter ended in December, spurred by rapid growth in Chinese online shopping.

Revenue for the company, seen as a benchmark for China's increasingly crucial consumer sector, reached 53.25 billion yuan (7.7 billion dollars ) in the quarter, it said in a statement.

Its net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 17.9 billion yuan (2.57 billion dollars ) in the quarter, up 43 percent over the same period the previous year. The result "demonstrates the strength of the Chinese consumer and Alibaba's ability to create value across our vast ecosystem", said Daniel Zhang, chief executive officer of Alibaba Group.

Alibaba is China's dominant player in online commerce, with its Taobao platform estimated to hold more than 90 percent of the consumer-to-consumer market. Its Tmall platform is believed to handle over half of business-to-consumer transactions.

The number of mobile users grew 25 percent year-on-year to 493 million, it said. The company, often compared to eBay or Amazon of the United States, has expanded outside its core e-commerce business into sectors ranging from sports to entertainment. (AFP)