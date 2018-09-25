Chinese district court rules against individual selling fake Ralph Lauren products

The Guangzhou District People’s Court, in China’s Guangdong province, has convicted Wu Weisheng for selling counterfeit Ralph Lauren branded shirts, the American apparel company informed in a statement. Weisheng was sentenced to 14 months of imprisonment without probation, and a fine of 40,000 Chinese Yuan Renminbi (approximately 5835 US dollars).

“The victory is another milestone in our continued work to combat counterfeit products, trademark infringement, and other intellectual property violations that damage our brand reputation, undermine our intellectual property rights and business interests, and deceive Chinese customers”, said Ralph Lauren, adding that the decision sets a strong legal precedent for similar cases in China.