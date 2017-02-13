Christian Dior FY16 sales rise 5 percent

In 2016, the Christian Dior group said that it recorded revenue of 39.5 billion euros (41.9 billion dollars), up 5 percent at actual exchange rates and 6 percent at constant structure and exchange rates. Profit from recurring operations was 7.3 billion euros (7.7 billion dollars), up 6 percent. The company said that the group share of net profit was 1.8 billion euros (1.9 billion dollars).

In 2016, Christian Dior Couture posted revenue of 1,936 million euros (2,056 million dollars), up 3 percent at actual exchange rates and 5 percent at constant exchange rates compared to 2015. Retail sales revenue growth was up 3 percent at actual exchange rates and 5 percent at constant exchange rates, while profit from recurring operations was 252 million euros (267 million dollars), up 5 percent.

LVMH reports revenue rise of 5 percent in FY16

LVMH recorded revenue of 37.6 billion euros (39 million dollars) in 2016, up 5 percent at actual exchange rates and 6 percent at constant structure and exchange rates with respect to 2015.

Profit from recurring operations reached 7 billion euros (7.4 billion dollars), an increase of 6 percent. Operating margin reached 18.7 percent. Group share of net profit was 3,981 million euros (4,228 million dollars), representing growth of 11 percent.

Despite a climate of geopolitical and currency uncertainties, the Christian Dior group said that it is well-equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2017.

Picture:Dior Couture