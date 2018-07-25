Christian Dior H1 revenues rise 5 percent

French luxury goods maker Christian Dior said on Tuesday its H1 net profit for 2018 increased 33.6 percent. Revenues rose by 4.8 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s net profit for H1 2018 was 1.206 million euros, up from 903 million euros a year earlier. Revenues increased to 21,750 million euros. Profit from recurring operations was 4,640 million Euros for the first half, an increase of 24 percent and current operating margin reached 21.3 percent, an increase of 3.3 percentage points.

In the second quarter, the company's revenue increased by 5 percent, while organic revenue growth was 11 percent.

The luxury house was founded in 1946 by Christian Dior and is based in Paris, France. Now owned by French businessman Bernard Arnault, who also heads LVMH, Christian Dior, since its inception in 1946, is known for its haute couture range.

Offering fashion, fragrances and accessories for men and women, the Paris-listed company has over 129,300 employees worldwide and operates more than 4370 stores.

For more recent news on the business, collections and executive changes of Christian Dior, click here.

Picture:Christian Dior website