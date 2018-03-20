Cold weather boosts cashmere brand sales at John Lewis, up 38 percent

Total sales for the week ending March 18, 2018 at John Lewis were up 1.4 percent on the same period last year, with the end of the week seeing parts of the country impacted once again by snow. The company said, fashion sales were up 1.8 percent with customers stocking up on its cashmere brand, up 38 percent, due to the cold weather.

Beauty sales were up 18.1 percent on last year, partly due to customers taking advantage of a price-matching event. Home sales were down 5.4 percent but gift food saw a rise of 27 percent as customers purchased treats ahead of the Easter break. Electricals and home technology sales rose 7.5 percent.

This week, John Lewis opened its 50th shop at White City, Westfield London.

Picture:John Lewis website