Coloro is set to revolutionaries the colour industry

London - A new colour system has hit the market, one which aims to revolutionise the colour industry and how fashion and textile professional work with colour by decoding colours as seen by the human eye.

Known as Coloro, the new colour system consists of a suite of colour tools including a colour toolbox, colour referencing tool, a colour dictionary, a colour swatch check as well as colour consultancy. In addition, a new digital tool known as Coloro Workspace, is set to launch this June which offers users a new level of creative potential as it challenges the digital experience of working with colour.

Developed by Ascential, the global b2b media company which owns leading trend agency WGSN and the China Textile Information Centre (CTIC). The new system follows on from a 100 year old colour methodology, which has been refined with 20 years of scientific innovation led by the China Textile Information Centre, using logical codes and intuitive design to ensure fashion and textile professionals are able to get the exact colour they want easily and accurately.

“Coloro simplifies how we identify and create colours, enabling colour to be a truly strategic tool for the creative industry,” commented Thorsten Traugott, leader of the Coloro launch at Ascential. “Harnessing the colour expertise within CTIC, we worked closely with 80 leading influencers in the textile and fashion industry to ensure the product responded to their industry needs. The result is a product that is a true game changer.”

Coloro is based on a 3D colour model which defines colour using a distinct 7-digit code representing the point where Hue, Lightness and Chroma intersect. From the potential 1.6 million colours available in the system, 3,500 have been selected to showcase in the Coloro products, based on global input from trend forecasters at WGSN, color experts at CTIC and fashion industry leaders. The new system, which includes both physical and digital tools in addition to a comprehensive consulting programme, offers creative and fashion professional a new level of colour intelligence.

“There is opportunity to add massive value to the fashion industry by improving colour decisions and making colour communication consistent and accurate,” added Detlev Pross, leader of the Coloro launch at CTIC. “Coloro combines colour science, color technology and consumer research to dramatically change how creative professionals work with colour across industry functions, from creatives to supply chain to strategists, improving workflow at every step.”

Photos: Coloro, website