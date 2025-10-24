Copyright: online retailer Nelly appeals Shein ruling

The Swedish Nelly Group, a publicly listed online fashion retailer in the Nordic region, has appealed the recent ruling in its legal dispute with Chinese fashion giant Shein.

The case began in 2023 when Nelly discovered that Shein had used more than 30 of the company's product images without permission. Although Shein removed the images after being requested to do so, infringing images later reappeared.

The Swedish Patent and Market Court in Stockholm confirmed that Shein had infringed Nelly's copyright. However, according to Nelly, the court also ordered Nelly to cover a significant portion of Shein's legal costs.

Through the appeal, Nelly seeks to clarify the distribution of responsibility within the Shein group. The company also aims to address the proportionality of the ruling and secure measures to prevent future infringements.

“This is a matter of principle for us. We want to help clarify the responsibility of global e-commerce companies in the European market, ensuring everyone plays by the same rules and operates on a level playing field. With this appeal, we also want to send a signal and encourage other companies to take action when their rights are violated. Global e-commerce is evolving rapidly, and legislation must keep pace to ensure fair and transparent competition,” explains Helena Karlinder-Östlundh, CEO of the Nelly Group.