Damson Madder expands into eyewear for fifth anniversary

London-based Damson Madder has expanded into the eyewear category for the first time to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The launch comes as part of a month-long series of marketing activations for the British womenswear brand, and alongside the launch of its spring/summer 2025 collection.

As such, the label’s first eyewear collection intends to expand on its existing identity, rooted in its focus on “ethical production, quality craftsmanship, and accessible pricing”. The new line includes seven sunglasses styles, each made from 100 percent recycled cellulose acetate and featuring polarised lenses and cork cases.

Damson Madder SS25 campaign. Credits: Damson Madder.

The release coincides with the launch of Damson Madder’s SS25 collection, which continues to reiterate the brand’s fervor for vintage shapes and prints inspired European road trips and flea market finds, the brand stated. This informs culottes, graphic tees and broderie garments, many adorned with illustrations from creative director, Fontaine Anderson.

Damson Madder SS25 campaign. Credits: Damson Madder.

Founded in 2020, Damson Madder has experienced rapid growth in its five years of life, expanding across direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, as well as in retail, having launched in department stores in the UK, like Selfridges, and the US, such as Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The US in particular has reported a notable uptick, with gross sales in the region rising 636 percent thanks in part to a pop-up in New York held during New York Fashion Week’s September 2024 edition.

Damson Madder SS25 campaign. Credits: Damson Madder.