Debenhams Group launches 35 million pounds capital raise to fuel asset-lite turnaround

Online retailer Boohoo Group, now trading as Debenhams Group, has launched a significant capital raise of approximately 35 million pounds (47.19 million dollars) to strengthen its balance sheet and support a multi-year turnaround strategy.

The fundraise, announced on February 18, 2026, comprises an accelerated bookbuild placing and a direct subscription of 194,444,444 new ordinary shares priced at 18 pence each. This issue price represents a 5 percent discount to the previous day’s closing price.

Key leadership figures, including chief executive officer Dan Finley, co-founder Mahmud Kamani, and non-executive director Iain McDonald, have all signaled their intent to participate in the placing.

Net proceeds from the equity raise are primarily intended to provide additional liquidity and facilitate improved debt covenant amendments with the group’s lending syndicate. This financial maneuvering is central to the group’s transition toward an "asset-lite" model, which has already included the closure of a distribution hub and a focus on operating Debenhams as a digital marketplace.

Management has reiterated confidence in its current performance, maintaining guidance for 50 million pounds in adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending February 2026, with expectations for double-digit growth in the following year.

The move follows a period of intense pressure for the Manchester-based retailer, which rebranded to Debenhams Group in 2025 to capitalize on the department store label's stronger performance. The company is currently battling fierce competition from rivals like Shein and Temu, while navigating public disputes with its largest shareholder, Frasers Group.

Admission of the new shares to trading on AIM is expected to occur at 8:00 a.m. on February 23, 2026.