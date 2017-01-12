Debenhams like-for-like sales up 5 percent over Christmas

Debenhams’ group gross transaction value for the 18 weeks to January 7, 2017 increased 3.7 percent with reported group like-for-like sales rising 3.5 percent. Group like-for-like sales in constant currency were up 0.5 percent, including 1 percent increase in UK like for like sales. During the holiday season, like-for-like sales improved 5 percent reported and 1.7 percent in constant currency with online sales up 17 percent.

Commenting on the Christmas trading, Sergio Bucher, Chief Executive of Debenhams, said in a statement, “I’m pleased with the performance we have achieved in the key trading weeks of Black Friday and over the Christmas peak, given the challenges in the broader environment and the strong performance last year. The resilience of Debenhams’ differentiated offer is beginning to show through, with the growth we have driven in beauty and gifting.”

Debenhams sees strong momentum in multi-channel sales

The company reported 13.9 percent growth in online sales, with two year growth of over 25 percent. The company has been focusing on growing non-clothing categories in line with the strategy. So the Beauty and Gift sales grew strongly taking the non-clothing sales mix in this period to 57 percent.

Witnessing a successful Black Friday event with strong year on year growth both online and in stores, Debenhams said momentum has strengthened in multi-channel sales growth, driven by smartphone demand up 68 percent.

Internationally, Magasin du Nord in Denmark saw a tougher trading environment whilst the Republic of Ireland maintained steady performance.

Picture:Debenhams