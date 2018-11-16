Debenhams suffers worst daily decline

Debenhams has suffered its worst daily decline, with its share value dropping just over 21 percent - totalling 17 million pounds - on 14 November, as UK retailers continue to struggle in the turbulent UK retail environment.

This comes just a day after the news emerged that owner of Sports Direct, Mike Ashley, would be closing four more House of Fraser stores following failed rental agreements.

In October, Debenhams experienced its biggest financial loss in its 240-year history and announced its plans to close up to 50 of its stores in the next three to five years.