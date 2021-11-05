Decathlon UK unveils new community fund supporting active lifestyles

In partnership with Art-Invest Real Estate, sporting goods retailer Decathlon has announced its new Health and Wellbeing Community Fund, developed to sponsor physical activity and local sporting partnerships.

With the investment set to replenish each year for the next five years, both the retailer and real estate firm will be submitting a total of 200,000 pounds to the fund throughout the period. The money will go towards supporting local residents in London’s Canada Water by sponsoring initiatives, events and activities dedicated to the pursuit of an active lifestyle.

Recipients of the fund were directly chosen by local residents, who were asked to offer suggestions for sports and activities that required investments.

Further recommendations came from the ongoing Canada Water Dockside project, which is currently facing a six-year development plan that will contribute towards Canada Water’s town centre.

Initiatives selected by the community fund will all be available to local residents and will optimise the use of existing local facilities.

Delphine Mazillier, Decathlon UK’s community impact manager, said in a release: “Canada Water was the site of our first UK store and is our UK headquarters, so this five-year partnership shows our commitment to serving the local community is as strong as it has ever been.”