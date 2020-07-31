Deckers Brands revenue increases 2 percent for Q1

The company said on Thursday its Q1 net loss decreased. Revenues surged by 2 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net loss for Q1 was -8 million dollars, down from net loss of -19 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues climbed to 283 million dollars. Compared to -7 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company improved to -3 percent.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is an American footwear specialist brand retailer that was founded in 1973 in Goleta (California). Deckers is best known for its lifestyle brand Ugg and also operates names like Teva and Sanuk. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries through select department and specialty stores, company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including company-owned websites.

As of 2020, Deckers Brands has more than 3,600 employees and operates over 100 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. If you spot an error, please help and let us know at tip@fashionunited.com.