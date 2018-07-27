Deckers Brands trims Q1 net loss, revenues rise 19.5 percent

American footwear and apparel company Deckers Brands said on Thursday its Q1 net loss for 2018 reduced. Revenues rose by 19.5 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s net loss for Q1 2018 was 30.4 million US dollars, compared to 42.1 million US dollars a year earlier. Revenues increased to 250.6 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company was 12.1 percent compared to 20.1 percent a year ago.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and is based in Goleta, California, United States. Deckers Brands produces footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday use and high performance activities. The company’s portfolio of brands includes UGG, Koolaburra, Hoka One One, Teva and Sanuk.

Offering footwear, apparel, accessories, the New York-listed company has 3,200 employees worldwide and operates more than 138 stores.

Picture:UGG website