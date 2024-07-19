Denmark-based Gabba eyes UK market for expansion

Gabba is aiming for growth after a dip in sales last year and is looking to reach new markets. The Danish denim specialist is making a big international push, as recently demonstrated with its “Kiosk” at Pitti Uomo.

Germany is the strongest market for the brand, accounting for 30 percent of total sales. This is due to the brand’s focus on success in Germany and its offering of what the market demands, said Caspar Grundahl, head of sales at Gabba. The strong ‘Never out of Stock’ programme and close collaboration with the local sales agency also contribute to this success.

Caspar Grundahl Image: Gabba

In 2023, the company experienced a 7 percent decline in sales compared to the previous year. However, e-commerce sales grew by seven percent, resulting in a profit of around 500,000 euros for the company last year. Gabba expects 5 percent growth in 2024.

Expansion in Europe

Following the German market, Norway and Greece are also key revenue drivers. The domestic market, however, is only in fourth place with constant sales, followed by the Netherlands.

The brand is now looking to reach new European markets such as Italy, France and the UK, where it is not yet active. Existing global markets such as Israel and Canada are also set to be further strengthened.

Gabba SS25 collection Image: Gabba

Gabba SS25 Image: Gabba

To achieve this, the brand is active at international fashion trade shows, such as the most recent edition of Pitti Uomo. This was not Gabba’s first appearance at the Italian men’s fashion trade show. However, unlike the previous edition, the brand presented itself with a significantly larger stand, where it had previously been somewhat lost in the crowd, explained Grundahl.

At the 106th edition of the trade show, the company built its own kiosk – complete with a DJ booth, its own newspaper and its own beer. The concept of the kiosk, which also exists in Danish cities, was intended to invite visitors to linger at Pitti Uomo. The spectacle came with apparent success, as there was a lot going on at the stand.

Gabba aims to maintain prices through new production facilities

In addition to denim pieces and trousers, Gabba now also offers a wider range of products, with the brand expanding its offering beyond loose summer shirts to include casual blazers. However, denim is still set to be the brand’s flagship product.

Casual summer shirts complement Gabba’s denim product range Image: Ole Spötter / FashionUnited

Like many other clothing suppliers, Gabba is struggling with rising production costs. However, to continue offering its customers the same prices – T-shirts from 39 euros, shirts from 89 euros, jeans from 119 euros and blazers from 159 euros – the company has been looking for new producers for about a year. Gabba has recently produced mainly in Turkey, where “prices have risen drastically”, according to Grundahl. The company is now also looking at Tunisia and Greece.