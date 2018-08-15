Destination Maternity CFO David Stern resigns

Destination Maternity Corporation has announced that David Stern, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, has departed the company, effective August 10, 2018.

“We are confident in the abilities and talents of our finance and accounting teams and our experienced Chief Accounting Officer, Rodney Schriver,” said Marla A. Ryan, Chief Executive Officer in a statement, adding, “They will continue to ensure continuity of our operations and financial reporting until we have identified a candidate to succeed Stern as our chief financial officer.”

Destination Maternity added that the company recently retained an executive search firm on an ongoing basis and has initiated a formal search for Stern’s replacement.