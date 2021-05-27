Destination XL comparable sales rise 3.7 percent against Q1 2019

Total sales at Destination XL Group, for the first quarter were 111.5 million dollars, up 94.8 percent from 57.2 million dollars in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and down 1.3 percent from 113 million dollars in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, comparable sales increased 3.7 percent.

“We are both fortunate and grateful that we can report to you today that we have seen an acceleration in our business and financial results for the first quarter, which exceeded our expectations,” said Harvey Kanter, the company’s president and chief executive officer, adding, “As a result of the sales trends we are experiencing, we are raising our guidance for 2021.”

The company reported net income of 8.7 million dollars or 14 cents per diluted share compared to a net loss of 41.7 million dollars or 82 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and a net loss of 3.1 million dollars or 6 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was 9 cents per diluted share as compared to an adjusted net loss of 37 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and an adjusted net loss of 4 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was 13.7 million dollars compared to negative 18.9 million dollars in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 4.8 million dollars in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The company’s revised guidance for fiscal 2021 includes sales of approximately 415 million dollars to 435 million dollars, an increase from original guidance of approximately 385 million dollars to 402 million dollars and adjusted EBITDA of approximately 20 million dollars to 30 million dollars, an increase from original guidance of approximately 11 million dollars to 18 million dollars.