Destination XL's sales decline, reports Q4 loss

For the fourth quarter, total sales at Destination XL (DXL) decreased 31.1 million dollars to 100.1 million dollars, while comparable sales for the quarter were down 23.4 percent to last year, primarily driven by stores, which were down 37.3 percent, partially offset by direct business, which was up 12.9 percent. DXL.com saw sales increase of 28.7 percent. The company said, wholesale business contributed 4.5 million dollars in sales during the fourth quarter, and was flat to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

“For the past 12 months, our teams have responded by repositioning our company to withstand the impact of Covid-19 to our stores, our distribution center and our corporate office. We have had a relentless focus on preserving liquidity. We pivoted our assortment, negotiated relief in occupancy costs, and restructured our operating expenses to achieve greater operating leverage as we head into fiscal 2021,” said Harvey S. Kanter, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, adding, “Today, we are reaffirming the guidance that we provided on January 11, 2021 with respect to fiscal 2021, including our expectation to be free cash flow positive this year.”

Review of DXL’s financial performance

For fiscal 2020, total sales decreased 32.7 percent to 318.9 million dollars and comparable sales decreased 32.6 percent, primarily due to a comparable sales decrease in stores of 47.1 percent, partially offset by an increase in direct business of 14.9 percent. The increase in our direct business was driven by our DXL.com e-commerce site, which had a sales increase of 38.6 percent and was partially offset by a 50.4 percent decrease in universe sales. Wholesale revenues increased 4.1 million dollars to 16.6 million dollars due to the sale of masks during the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, gross margin was 39 percent compared with 43 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, decrease of 4 percent. For the fiscal year, gross margin was 32.9 percent compared to 43.1 percent for fiscal 2019, decrease of 10.2 percent. Net loss for the fourth quarter was 5.1 million dollars or 10 cents per diluted share compared to a net income of 2.4 million dollars or 5 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, while net loss for fiscal 2020 was 64.5 million dollars or 1.26 dollars per diluted share compared with a net loss of 7.8 million dollars or 16 cents per diluted share, in fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter were 0.7 million dollars compared to 9.9 million dollars and for fiscal 2020, adjusted EBITDA was 24.2 million dollars compared to 23.5 million dollars for fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects sales of approximately 385 million dollars to 402 million dollars, adjusted EBITDA of approximately 11 to 18 million dollars and positive free cash flow. DXL expects a 10.8 percent to 14.8 percent decline in comparable sales from fiscal 2019 levels, with comparable store sales down 23.8 percent to 27.8 percent and direct business up 26.9 percent to 30.7 percent to fiscal 2019.