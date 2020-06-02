Dick's Sporting Goods revenue slips 30.6 percent for Q1

The company reported a Q1 net loss on Tuesday. Revenues decreased by 30.6 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q1 was -143 million dollars, dropped from 58 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues slipped to 1,333 million dollars. Compared to 3 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to -11 percent.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) opened its first store in 1948. Today the American company has become a well known name offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. Dick's Sporting Goods has approximately 850 stores and is headquartered in Coraopolis (Pennsylvania).

As of 2020, Dick's Sporting Goods has more than 15,300 employees and operates over 700 stores.

