Dickies' next chapter: Bluestar Alliance to drive denim, footwear, and global growth

VF Corporation, a global leader in branded apparel, has successfully closed the previously announced transaction to sell its Dickies workwear and lifestyle brand to Bluestar Alliance LLC, a leading global brand management firm, for an aggregate base purchase price of 600 million dollars in cash.

This acquisition reinforces Bluestar Alliance's position in the global market, expanding its portfolio of premium fashion and lifestyle brands—which includes recent additions like Palm Angels (2025), Off-White (2024), and Scotch & Soda (2023). With the addition of Dickies, Bluestar Alliance's total portfolio now represents more than 13 billion dollars in global retail sales, generated across over 600 licensees and 500 international retail stores.

Dickies joins Bluestar portfolio

Founded in 1922, Dickies has recently experienced renewed cultural momentum, transitioning from a traditional workwear company into a symbol of authenticity embraced by Gen Z, skaters, and the global fashion community, driven by strong demand in markets like Japan and Paris.

Bluestar Alliance leadership expressed enthusiasm for the strategic fit of the heritage brand. Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, called Dickies "one of the most authentic, resilient brands in global apparel," noting that its 100+ year legacy is now "fully embraced by fashion, skate, and streetwear communities." Gabbay emphasized that Dickies is the "perfect addition" and an "outstanding platform for incremental growth in denim, footwear, and lifestyle."

Echoing this sentiment, Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance, stated the brand represents "a perfect balance of authenticity and cultural relevance" and affirmed that Bluestar will leverage its deep network of licensees and partners to "accelerate Dickies' growth across new categories and audiences."

Bluestar to introduce new categories under Dickies

Under Bluestar Alliance's ownership within its youth luxury portfolio, Dickies is poised for a new phase of expansion. The strategy will focus on introducing new product categories, including denim, footwear, and elevated lifestyle offerings, alongside collaborating with culturally relevant street, skate, and fashion brands.

Bluestar plans to significantly expand Dickies’ global footprint, specifically targeting the EMEA and APAC regions, with a focus on markets such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the UAE, all while preserving the brand's core heritage of craftsmanship and utility.