Diesel founder might buy Roberto Cavalli

There's only so many independent brands left up for grabs. With Versace recently being acquired by Tapestry Inc. (formerly Michael Kors Ltd.), luxury brands left up for potential acquisitions are few and far between. Roberto Cavalli is a jewel that no one has acquired yet though, but Diesel founder Renzo Russo is looking to change that.

The businessman is interested in buying the luxury Italian brand through his holding company OTB, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. He isn't the only one in the running to buy Cavalli, however. Ten other companies are interested in buying the luxury fashion brand, which is being advised by Rothschild.

Roberto Cavalli, which is controlled by private equity firm Cessidra, reported sales of 172 million dollars last year according to Business of Fashion.