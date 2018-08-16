Dillard's H1 net income increases to 77.7 million dollars

Dillard’s, Inc. has reported net income for the 26 weeks ended August 4, 2018 of 77.7 million dollars or 2.80 dollars per share compared to 49.2 million dollars or 1.62 dollars per share, for the prior year 26-week period. Net sales for the period were 2.926 billion dollars compared to 2.846 billion dollars last year. The company said, total merchandise sales (which excludes CDI) were 2.820 billion dollars compared to 2.770 billion dollars for the 26-week period ended July 29, 2017. Total merchandise sales increased 2 percent and sales in comparable stores for the period increased 2 percent.

Commenting on the results, Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer, William T. Dillard, II, said in a statement: “While we are not happy with a loss for the quarter, our 32 percent improvement in year-to-date pretax income is a positive. We believe this reflects the continued strength of our customers and their interest in our merchandise selections, and it is encouraging as we head into the important back half of the year."

Dillard’s Q2 net loss reduces, net sales rise to 1.468 billion dollars

For the second quarter, Dillard’s reported a net loss of 2.9 million dollars or 0.10 dollar per share compared to 17.1 million dollars or 0.58 dollar per share, for the prior year second quarter. Net sales for the period were 1.468 billion dollars compared to 1.427 billion dollars, in the second quarter of 2017. Total merchandise sales reached 1.409 billion dollars in the second quarter compared to 1.385 billion dollars for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2017. Total merchandise sales increased 2 percent and sales in comparable stores for the period increased 1 percent.

Gross margin from retail operations (which excludes CDI) improved 67 basis points of sales for the 26 weeks , while consolidated gross margin improved 32 basis points of sales compared to the prior year-to-date period. Gross margin from retail operations improved 163 basis points of sales for the 13 weeks and consolidated gross margin improved 127 basis points of sales compared to the prior year second quarter.

Picture:Dillard's website