Douglas posts Q1 like-for-like sales growth of16.8 percent

Europe's beauty group Douglas increased like-for-like sales by 16.8 percent to 1.3 billion euros in the first quarter. This is 10.9 percent higher than pre-Covid-19 pandemic sales.

The company said in a release that like-for-like sales in the brick & mortar business increased by 27.8 percent to 866 million euros. In e-commerce, sales rose by 1 percent to 437 million euros. All regions contributed to the good business performance in the first quarter, particularly France and Southeastern Europe, while the Spanish business alone remains challenging.

”The good results in the Christmas quarter, which is so important for us, impressively demonstrate the strength of our business model,” said Tina Müller, Douglas Group CEO, adding, ”The store business recorded a clear and noticeable recovery after the long lockdowns. At the same time, we succeeded in slightly expanding the high sales level in ecommerce.”

Douglas is also tapping into a significant growth market and expanding its portfolio of health products by acquiring Heerlen-based, Disapo.de Apotheke B.V. pharmacy.

“The markets for beauty and health are increasingly converging, which we can clearly see in the wishes of our customers. In the course of the upcoming introduction of the e-prescriptions in Germany, the online pharmacy business is expected to witness huge growth. With Disapo, we will systematically exploit the growth opportunities in the online health market,” added Müller.