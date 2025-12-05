Dutch brand By-Bar expands into UK

By-Bar is reaffirming its presence in the UK. The Dutch womenswear label has tapped Magpie Agency London to handle local distribution as it continues to build on a broader international growth strategy.

The decision to expand into the UK comes as the brand continues to see rising demand across the region, a press release stated. Magpie Agency has been tasked with further establishing By-Bar’s foundations through leading boutique retailers, a strategy it has already pursued via partnerships with the likes of Doodie Stark, Mercantile London, and Cavells.

This latest expansion builds on wider efforts to grow across Europe. While already operating 700 points of sale throughout the region, with a strong presence in the Netherlands and Belgium, By-Bar has extended its wholesale focus to France, Spain and Germany alongside the UK.

Speaking on the news, Barbara Brenninkmeijer, founder and creative director of By-Bar, said: “We’re excited to further strengthen our presence in key European markets. Working with Magpie Agency London and our trusted partners enables us to bring our collections to even more inspiring boutiques and premium fashion destinations.”