eBay reports Q3 revenue growth of 6 percent

eBay Inc. revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 of 2.6 billion dollars, increased 6 percent on as-reported basis and 6 percent on a foreign exchange neutral basis, which the company said were primarily driven by gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 22.7 billion dollars, up 5 percent on both an as-reported and FX-Neutral basis. During the quarter, eBay delivered GAAP net income from continuing operations of 720 million dollars or 0.73 dollar per diluted share and non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of 554 million dollars or 0.56 dollar per diluted share.

"This quarter we continued to make foundational investments to improve the long-term competitiveness of our marketplace while setting the stage for significant growth opportunities," said Devin Wenig, President and CEO of eBay Inc. in a statement.

In the third quarter, eBay grew active buyers by 4 percent across its platforms, for a total of 177 million global active buyers. The marketplace platforms, the company said, delivered 2.1 billion dollars of revenue and 21.5 billion dollars of GMV. Marketplace revenue growth was 6 percent on an as-reported basis and 5 percent on an FX-Neutral basis, and GMV was up 5 percent on both an as-reported and FX-Neutral basis.

StubHub revenue of 291 million dollars, was up 7 percent on both an as-reported and FX-Neutral basis, and GMV of 1.2 billion dollars, was up 7 percent on both an as-reported and FX-Neutral basis. Classifieds platforms delivered revenue of 254 million dollars, up 8 percent on an as-reported basis and 11 percent on an FX-Neutral basis.

eBay reveals Q4 and full year outlook

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenue between 2.85 billion dollars and 2.89 billion dollars, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, with GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of 0.87 dollar - 0.92 dollar and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of 0.67 dollar to 0.69 dollar.

For the full year, the company now expects net revenue between 10.72 billion dollars and 10.76 billion dollars, representing organic FX-neutral growth of approximately 6 percent, with GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of 2.62 dollars to 2.67 dollars and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of 2.29 dollars to 2.31 dollars.

