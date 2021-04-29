eBay revenues increase 42 percent in the first quarter

eBay Inc. revenue for the first quarter was 3 billion dollars, up 42 percent on an as-reported basis and up 38 percent on a foreign exchange neutral basis. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was 27.5 billion dollars, up 29 percent on an as-reported basis and up 24 percent on an FX-Neutral basis.

“We delivered another strong quarter for the company and an excellent start to the year for our buyers and sellers. We generated tremendous volume and earnings, with revenue growth the highest it has been since 2005,” said Jamie Iannone, chief executive officer at eBay.

The company said, GAAP net income from continuing operations was 569 million dollars or 82 cents per diluted share, while non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was 758 million dollars or 1.09 dollars per diluted share.

The company’s annual active buyers grew by 7 percent for a total of 187 million global active buyers, while annual active sellers grew by 8 percent for a total of 20 million global active sellers.

eBay’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share of the company’s common stock payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2021.