Esprit aims to make 90 percent of European shipments carbon-neutral

German apparel brand Esprit wants to make its e-commerce greener. The company announced some ambitious targets on its website yesterday: by the end of the year, it aims to make 90 percent of its European e-commerce shipments either carbon-neutral or shipped via reduced emission programs in partnership with its carriers.

“In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Denmark and Finland, our carriers invest in climate programs to compensate produced CO2 emissions. We are proud that we will reach our goal of 90 percent soon to better protect our environment and generate a sustainable customer experience”, said Michael Müller, e-commerce Operations Manager, Logistics, at Esprit, in a statement.

The company added that is already uses recycled boxes and envelopes for its online deliveries.