Estée Lauder Guides Q1, FY19

Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) announced Monday earnings and sales guidance for the first quarter and for the full year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of 4.62 to 4.71 US dollars per share, and 9 to 11 percent adjusted earnings growth on a constant currency basis, consistent with the company's long-term growth goal of double-digit earnings per share growth in constant currency.

Reported net sales are forecasted to increase between 4 and 5 percent, and forecasted to grow between 7 and 8 percent on a constant currency basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of 4.99 US dollars per share on sales growth of 6.5 percent to 14.52 billion US dollars for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of 1.18 to 1.22 US dollars per share, and 7 to 10 percent adjusted earnings growth on a constant currency basis. Reported net sales are forecasted to increase between 5 and 6 percent, and forecasted to grow between 9 and 10 percent on a constant currency basis.

Street is looking for earnings of 1.32 US dollars per share on sales growth of 7 percent to 3.40 billion US dollars for the quarter.

Further, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of .38 US dollars per share on its Class A and Class B common stock on September 17, 2018, payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to the company decreased to 186 million US dollars or 0.49 US dollars per share from 229 million US dollars or 0.61 US dollars per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were 0.61 US dollars per share, compared to last year's 0.51 US dollars per share. Net sales for the quarter increased 14 percent to 3.30 billion US dollars from last year's 2.89 billion US dollars. Net sales grew 12 percent in constant currency.

Analysts expected quarterly earnings of 0.56 US dollars per share on sales of 3.25 billion US dollars.(DPA)