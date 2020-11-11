EU accuses Amazon of antitrust violation

The European Commission has brought antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the retail giant of abusing its dominance and using its access to data to gain an advantage over third-party sellers.

As a marketplace service provider, Amazon has access to private business data of its third-party sellers such as the number of ordered and shipped units of products, revenues, the number of visits to sellers' offers, shipping data, product performance and more.

The commission said its preliminary findings show that “very large quantities of non-public seller data are available to employees of Amazon's retail business and flow directly into the automated systems of that business, which aggregate these data and use them to calibrate Amazon's retail offers and strategic business decisions to the detriment of the other marketplace sellers.”

The commission said it has also launched a second formal antitrust investigation into the “possible preferential treatment of Amazon's own retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use Amazon's logistics and delivery services distorting competition in online retail markets”.

“We must ensure that dual role platforms with market power, such as Amazon, do not distort competition. Data on the activity of third party sellers should not be used to the benefit of Amazon when it acts as a competitor to these sellers,” the commission’s executive vice president Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“The conditions of competition on the Amazon platform must also be fair. Its rules should not artificially favour Amazon's own retail offers or advantage the offers of retailers using Amazon's logistics and delivery services. With e-commerce booming, and Amazon being the leading e-commerce platform, a fair and undistorted access to consumers online is important for all sellers.”

Amazon responded to the accusations in a statement: “We disagree with the preliminary assertions of the European Commission and will continue to make every effort to ensure it has an accurate understanding of the facts. Amazon represents less than 1 percent of the global retail market, and there are larger retailers in every country in which we operate.

“No company cares more about small businesses or has done more to support them over the past two decades than Amazon. There are more than 150,000 European businesses selling through our stores that generate tens of billions of Euros in revenues annually and have created hundreds of thousands of jobs.”